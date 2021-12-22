Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 22nd (AQST, BABA, BOO, BX, ENB, FNV, GIS, LC, LGND, LNDNF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO)

had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 200 ($2.64). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. The buyout of DCI is expected to further enhance its digital capabilities. Continued net inflows are likely to keep supporting Blackstone’s assets under management (AUM) growth. However, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to an extent in the near term. Moreover, high debt levels and lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities (given the volatile nature of its earnings) remain other major near-term concerns.”

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB). They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a C$194.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS). They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf to a hold rating. Oddo Bhf currently has $370.00 price target on the stock.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF). They issued a buy rating and a $422.00 target price on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a buy rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP). They issued a buy rating and a C$67.50 target price on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a C$194.00 price target on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

