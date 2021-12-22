Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Provention Bio (PRVB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB):

12/17/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

12/10/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

12/8/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

12/3/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

12/2/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/24/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/16/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/13/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/10/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

