Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 0.9%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109.30 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.45). Approximately 49,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 196,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.46).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.38 million and a PE ratio of 34.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Residential Secure Income’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

