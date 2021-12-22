ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD opened at $257.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average is $262.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.