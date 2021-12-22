Reviewing MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU Aero Engines 4.86% 11.32% 3.71% MillerKnoll 1.47% 15.85% 5.94%

MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MTU Aero Engines and MillerKnoll, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU Aero Engines 2 3 9 0 2.50 MillerKnoll 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MTU Aero Engines pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MillerKnoll pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MTU Aero Engines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and MillerKnoll’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU Aero Engines $4.54 billion 2.30 $158.78 million $2.13 45.87 MillerKnoll $2.47 billion 1.11 $173.10 million $0.76 47.61

MillerKnoll has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTU Aero Engines. MTU Aero Engines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MillerKnoll, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components. The Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul segment maintains, repairs and overhauls aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines. The company was founded by Karl Rapp in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate. The North America Contract segment includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture and textile products for work-related settings throughout the United States and Canada. The International Contract segment covers operations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific geographic regions. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third party retail distributors. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated expenses related to general corporate functions including certain legal, executive, corporate finance, information technology, administrative, and acquisition-related costs. The company was founded by Dirk Jan de Pree in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, MI.

