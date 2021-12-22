Reviewing Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) and Its Rivals

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Penns Woods Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 21.41% 8.77% 0.77% Penns Woods Bancorp Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

23.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Penns Woods Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Penns Woods Bancorp Competitors 2151 8946 7249 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Penns Woods Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penns Woods Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $74.81 million $15.21 million 11.26 Penns Woods Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.06

Penns Woods Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp competitors beat Penns Woods Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts. It also provides secured & unsecured commercial and consumer loans, financing commercial transactions, making construction & mortgage loans and the rental of safe deposit facilities. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

