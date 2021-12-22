Revolution Populi (RVP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66,215.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $40.05 million and $66,215.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00210287 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.