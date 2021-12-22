REVV Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00209689 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

