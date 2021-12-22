Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 949,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $473.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

