RigoBlock (GRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002581 BTC on exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $9,998.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

