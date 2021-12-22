RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Tops $0.0589 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00211268 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

