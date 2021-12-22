RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.29

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.29 and traded as high as C$22.65. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.47, with a volume of 1,047,921 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

