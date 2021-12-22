Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Stock Price Up 2%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) shares shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.