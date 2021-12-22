Rivetz Reaches Market Cap of $244,649.84 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $244,649.84 and $18.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00210142 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.