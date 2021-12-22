Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.63

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 880643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.
About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
