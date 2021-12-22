Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.63

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 880643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1,493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after buying an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

