Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post sales of $238.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $239.60 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $940.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Shares of ROG opened at $270.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.58. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rogers by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.