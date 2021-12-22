Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of RCI.B traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.75. 176,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,467. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$54.69 and a 1-year high of C$67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

