Router Protocol (ROUTE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00008278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.94 or 0.08143648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,746.43 or 0.99768690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

