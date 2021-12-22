Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 18,238 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $74,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

