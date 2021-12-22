Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 528 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $59,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $379.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.