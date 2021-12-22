Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,427 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Agilent Technologies worth $293,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average of $157.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

