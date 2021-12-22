Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $120.24 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $604.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $645.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

