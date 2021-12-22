Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $63.82 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.