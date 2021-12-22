Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $80,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $910.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $924.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

