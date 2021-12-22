Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 382,799 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,799 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of PayPal worth $265,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

