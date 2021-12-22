Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,317 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $115,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $545.43 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

