Rublix (RBLX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,746.00

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Rublix has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $3,746.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rublix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.58 or 0.08130849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,730.32 or 1.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io

Buying and Selling Rublix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rublix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.