Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.84 or 0.08081256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,653.15 or 0.99922308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

