Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches One Day Volume of $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.15 or 0.08130223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.44 or 1.00055551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.