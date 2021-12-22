Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,213.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $7,213.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $195.50 or 0.00403152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 9,156 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.