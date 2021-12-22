Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.55. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 237 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RWAY shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 158,615 shares of company stock worth $2,111,373.

About Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

