Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.25. Ryerson shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryerson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,703 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

