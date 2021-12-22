Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Trading 1% Higher

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 177,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,032,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 25,705.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.84% of Safe-T Group worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.