salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $14,460,733.28 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

