salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $14,460,733.28 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
