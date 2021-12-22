Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $12.62. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 5,179 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

