Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 3.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. 1,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 664,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
