Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 3.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. 1,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 664,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 137,811 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $8,727,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 937.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 211,202 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

