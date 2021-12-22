Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.58. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

