Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) received a $9.00 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 19,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,942. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

