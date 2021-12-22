Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSL. TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.80.

Shares of TSE SSL traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.63. The company had a trading volume of 139,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,193. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.42.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

