Sarcophagus (SARCO) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $17.87 million and $76,212.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.07 or 0.08113565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,446.30 or 0.99889512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars.

