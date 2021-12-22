SBank (STS) Price Tops $0.0116

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, SBank has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SBank coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SBank has a total market cap of $170,024.26 and approximately $2,403.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SBank alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207497 BTC.

SBank Coin Profile

SBank (STS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. SBank’s official website is www.sbankcapital.com . SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

SBank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.