Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.61

Shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and traded as low as $15.54. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 287,570 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 40.80% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

