SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

SBM Offshore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

