Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €200.00 ($224.72) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

Shares of SU opened at €166.34 ($186.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €153.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

