Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €158.75 ($178.37).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €166.34 ($186.90) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €153.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €146.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

