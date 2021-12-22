Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 166,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,597,500 shares.The stock last traded at $29.23 and had previously closed at $29.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

