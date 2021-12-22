Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 577.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.88.

