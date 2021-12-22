Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.