Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

SAIC stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

