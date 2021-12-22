Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

